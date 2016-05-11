Game Club at Licking High School offers after school activates to students

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

Every Thursday after school, students pack into the classroom of Mr. Ellis to take part in a group affectionally called “The Game Club.” Students huddle around the room’s round tables and match wits with a variety of board games, card games, and video games. Approximately 50 students from freshmen to seniors come for two hours after school to play and grow together. Colin Ellis, the English teacher at Licking High School, has been overseeing the group since its inception nearly 2 years ago. “The majority of the kids aren’t in another extracurricular activity,” Ellis stated, “This is a great way to engage kids in a cooperative way outside of school.” The game club offers more than just cooperation – it offers students a place to be, teaches them about leadership, and has been a positive motivating factor for students with less than stellar grades.

To enjoy all the benefits of the Game Club, students must maintain a grade of B or above. Students with these grades play games throughout the allotted time, uninterrupted. Students with a C and below can participate but must spend the first hour in a study hall environment to encourage them to improve their grades. Students with lower grades show remarkable improvements, with fewer kids making it on the “C-List”. Many weeks there are no students on the C-List, a positive advancement. “Many students who were failing their classes are now passing them, and that is a very good thing.” Noted Ellis.

Students are also being taught about structure and operations. “This group is all self-funded,” Ellis stated, “All the games and systems here were purchased by the group, and belong to the group.” Students participate in fundraisers and other activities to support the club. “We got several of these games on Black Friday, which saved the kids a lot and allowed them to purchase the games they wanted,” said Ellis. One concern that some have is the nature and content of the games played by students. “All games must have a rating teen or below, or must be approved by myself and the administration,” Ellis said, “We don’t have very many games that fall above a teen rating, and those that do have been carefully reviewed.” Games with illegal content are strictly forbidden, and video games depicting any violence must be reviewed and approved before being allowed in the group.

When it comes to governing structure, this group takes a different approach. “Students the first year asked how they needed to set up their government. I let them decide what structure they would use, and they chose to use a Roman Structure.” Remarked Ellis. This roman structure enlists students in one of four roles: Consoles, Tribunes, Praetors, or Quaestors. Consoles are responsible for meeting with members of the group before a meeting, discussing new topics to be addressed, and are in charge of meetings. There are also two Tribunes who are responsible for “disagreeing” with the assertions of the Consoles. This helps give an opposing opinion, allowing the group to see both sides of a proposition. In the third position, members are called Praetors and their sole job is to combine the “for” and “against” statements into a single statement to be voted upon. The last of these officials are called Quaestors, and they are charged with the task of maintaining order and keeping the meeting on track.

It is clear that this group is not your typical Dungeons and Dragons basement gathering, but rather a place to engage students in a unique and fun way. Many new studies are now suggesting that playing games offer intellectual and psychological benefits for both kids and adults. In an age of rapidly changing technologies, these kids learn important life and communication skills while enjoying the fun and games.