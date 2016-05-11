GOLF: Swan finishes 49th overall

Submitted by coach Ben Glasgow

The golf season concluded at the State Tournament in New Bloomfield on May 7 and 8. Licking sent three golfers to the sectionals golf tournament in Jackson in an attempt to qualify for the State Tournament. James Swan, Steven Briscoe and Levi Cantrell all competed at Kimbeland Country Club at sectionals.

James Swan was able to finish eighth overall and move on the State Tournament at Meadow Lake Acres. When districts began, there were 400 golfers in Class 2 golf, and only 90 make the State Tournament. James shot a 94 on the first day of the tournament, which placed him in 60th place out of the 90 total golfers to make it to State. He bounced back with an 88 the following day, which moved him up 11 places into 49th overall. James just completed his junior year at Licking High School and was MVP of the golf team this season.