Junior Varsity are Dixon Tourney champs

By Coach Doug Smith

The Junior Varsity kicked off their season last Tuesday night with a road trip to Willow Springs. The Wildcats’ offense was sharp from the tip-off outscoring the Bears in every quarter. The Cats held Willow Springs to only 26 points defensively and cruised to a 58-26 win. Licking outrebounded Willow 32-12. The Cats also placed 8 out of 11 players in the scoring column with Swan leading the way with 16. Scoring: Swan-16, Medlock- 11, Quick-11, Milhizer-8, Duncan-4, King-4, Antle-2, Mitchell-2.

Wednesday night the Cats traveled to Dixon for first round action in the Dixon JV Tournament against Richland. First quarter action saw the Cats jump out to a 21-17 lead after one, thanks to two big three-point shots by Quick. The Cats were not real sharp on the defensive end but managed to keep scoring and increase their lead throughout the game.

The Wildcats again outrebounded their opponent by a 32-24 margin. Swan had a big night with 16 points and 8 boards. Quick led the way offensively with 24 points including three three-pointers. This win puts the Wildcats in the championship game on Saturday. Scoring: Quick-24, Swan-16, King-7, Medlock-5, Mitchell-4, Rinne-2, Antle-2, Payne-2, Black-1.

Friday night action saw the Wildcats head south to visit rival Mountain View Liberty. Once again, the Cats jumped out early and led 18-3 after the first quarter with Milhizer scoring half of the point production. The Cats defense faltered the second quarter and Liberty pulled within 10 at intermission aided by shooting 9 out of 11 free-throws.

Third quarter saw both teams play even while Licking edged Liberty by 5 in the final quarter to pull away and win 68-52. Eighteen turnovers by the Cats were what kept the game from being blown wide open. This was a big win for the young Cats to travel to Liberty and come away with a win against a quality program.

The Wildcats won the battle of the boards again with a 35-19 advantage. Scoring: Milhizer-19, Quick-11, Antle-9, Swan-8, Medlock-8, Duncan-6, Rinne-5, King-2.

After getting home late Friday night, the Cats were back up Saturday morning headed to Dixon to face the hometown Bulldogs for the tourney championship. The Cats showed up to play and outscored Dixon in every quarter. The Wildcats defense, led by Antle and Medlock, forced Dixon into 17 turnovers. This frustrated the Bulldog’s offense and also led to some easy scoring opportunities for the Cats. The Wildcats’ balanced scoring and stingy man-to-man defense made for an exciting end to a long week for the young Cats. Scoring: Quick-10, Duncan-9, Swan-9, Antle-8, Rinne-6, King-5, Payne-4, Black-2, Medlock-2. Congrats…Dixon Tourney Champs!!