KY3 Ron Hurst awards Licking team Drippy Droppies second prize

Weatherman Ron Hurst from Springfield’s KY3 TV Station visited Licking High School on Wednesday, March 15. Hurst presented Mr. Billy Krewson’s team, Drippy Droppies with their second place prize for their participation in the Weather School Forecasting Contest.

The contest was open to any school, public or private, along with homeschool students from the KY3 viewing area. Mr. Krewson had 25 students in his class that took part in this project. The contest began February 6 and ended February 26. Monday through Friday of those three weeks the class had to enter a weather forecast for the next day. This consisted of the next day’s high temperature, low temperature and predicted participation amount.

This was a contest where a low score was a good thing. For each degree the forecast was off on the high and low temperature prediction, the team was assessed 1 point each. For an incorrect precipitation amount, the team was charged with 5 points. The team with the lowest score at the end of three weeks was declared the winner.

The Drippy Droppies had a score of 102 points, tied with Tucker6. As per rules, tied teams had their names put in a hat and the winner was drawn out. This year’s first place winner was a homeschool student who took top place honors with 101 points, barely eking out a win over the Licking class. This was a close competition for many of the 142 teams that took part.

“The competition started back in ’09,” explained Hurst. “There was a lag of about three years when the station didn’t do it. But we’ve been doing this competition for about 14 years now. It is a lot of fun. I do it myself. I’ve been beat. Plato kindergarten class beat me two years.”

The Drippy Droppies won the prize of a trip to Incredible Pizza in Springfield. The team will get to enjoy the pizza buffet and salad bar. In addition, each student will get a $20.00 game card to use there. The prize value was $900.00.

“There are all kinds cool things to do there,” Hurst pointed out. “I really like their salad bar. It’s a fun place.”

Hurst asked several of the students what they had learned from the program. One girl responded, “That Mother Nature is very hormonal!” One of the boys noted that weather is unpredictable. Hurst agreed and pointed out the best way to come up with your prediction is to watch weather forecasts and consensus is the best way to go.

One Licking student asked Hurst about the old saying, “Red sky in morning, sailor take warning; red sky at night, sailor’s delight.” Hurst told him that holds true in the tropics, but not in our area. Hurst encouraged the students about defending their title next year.

A high spot for the students was Hurst making a short video of them on his cell phone to be put on his Facebook page. It was wrapped up with everyone stating, “KY3 is the place to be!”

Congratulations to Mr. Krewson and his Drippy Droppies on a job well done. And thanks to KY3 and Ron Hurst for helping kids have an opportunity to learn more about the weather and how to predict it.