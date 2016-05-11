Lady Cats compete in Rolla Holiday Tournament

By Coach Steve Rissler

The (10-0) Licking Lady Wildcats made the short trip up 63 to compete in the Rolla Holiday tournament on December 28th, 29th and 30th. The first round opponent was the Class 5 Lady Flyers of Lindbergh. The Lady Cats caught a break as Sophomore Point Guard, Karlee Holland, was medically cleared to play 45 minutes before tip-off. Licking used their 131 defense to create several early turnovers that led to runout baskets and a 11-6 lead after the 1st quarter.

The 2nd quarter was a different story as Lindbergh continually got the ball inside to their 6 foot post player. Licking had no answer for their size and aggression on the boards and went in to halftime trailing 16-20.

McKenzie Cook made sure the 2nd half would play out differently than the 1st as she came out gunning hitting a 3 and a layup to get things rolling. The other girls followed her lead as Licking scored the first 12 points of the 3rd to take back the lead for good.

The girls stepped up and made 14/17 free throws in the 4th to pull away and earn a 52-36 victory to advance to the winner’s bracket semifinals. Karlee Holland led Licking with 12 points. Hood 9, Lexi Hadix 9, Cook 7, Feringa 6, Lainy Hadix 5, Sullins 4.

Licking faced the #8 ranked team in class 5, the Waynesville Lady Tigers, in the 2nd round. The girls hung tough in the 1st quarter playing even with a 12-12 tie at the end of 8 minutes.

The 2nd quarter however had Waynesville getting 10 offensive rebounds that led to easy put back baskets. The Lady Cats were outscored 16-4 and were staring at a 16-28 deficit as they walked to the locker room for halftime.

Licking did a better job in the 3rd after adjusting to Waynesville’s athleticism and aggression but still trailed 15 after 3 quarters.

The Lady Cats were able to play faster in the 4th and cut the lead to 8 but it was too little too late as Waynesville made their free throws late and won 62-47. Karlee Holland scored 20 to lead Licking. Dalrayn Feringa added 10. Lainy Hadix 7, Cook 4, Moncrief 4, Hood 2.

Licking played the host Rolla Lady Bulldogs for 3rd place. The game was back and forth in the 1st half as the two teams traded baskets for 16 minutes but Rolla held a slight lead 26-25 at the intermission.

Rolla was able to score more consistently in the 3rd quarter and took a 40-35 lead with 8 minutes to play. The 4th quarter was a wild one, as Rolla pushed their lead to as much as 12 behind inside and outside scoring. The lead was 9 with a minute left and something clicked for Licking. Junior Lainy Hadix scored on two layups off steals, McKenzie Cook got 3 steals and 4 free throws, Karlee Holland made two tough shots in traffic and a deep 3 to make the score 59-60 with 4.5 seconds on the clock. Licking fouled and Rolla made 1 of 2 free throws for the final score of 61-59. Karlee Holland led licking with 28 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds. Lainy Hadix added 8, Cook 7, Hood 6, Feringa 6, Sullins 2, Lexi Hadix 2.