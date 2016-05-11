Lady Cats remain undefeated in the Frisco League

By Coach Steven Rissler

The last two undefeated teams in the Frisco League clashed Monday night at the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse to see who would gain control of the conference championship race with only a week left of the season. Both teams came out firing on all cylinders but Licking held a 1 point lead after 1 quarter at 15-14.

The 2nd quarter was a different story as Licking used their depth to keep fresh legs on the floor and forced the Lady Eagles to keep running well past their comfort zone. Licking totaled 27 points to Plato’s 10 and took an 18 point lead into the locker room at halftime.

The 2nd half wasn’t pretty as foul trouble got to both teams but Licking was able to run their continuity offense to keep the clock running to get the 58-45 victory. Four girls were in double figures for Licking led by Dalrayn Feringa with 17, Karlee Holland 14, McKenzie Cook 11 and Lexi Hadix 10. Also scoring was Athena Hood 2, Anna Sullins 2 and Abby Moncrief 2.

Licking moves to 19-2 overall and 5-0 in the Frisco League. Plato falls to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in Frisco

“Our energy in the 1st half tonight was really good. Plato came in on a 9 game winning streak so they were playing really well. Our girls got back to running the floor hard and that gave us several easy opportunities to score. Dalrayn started the game on fire from mid-range and when they shifted their focus to her the other girls stepped up and did their job. We now control our own destiny in the conference race. Last year we had to share the championship with Richland and Newburg so it would be nice to run the table and be alone in the top spot but we still need to take care of business on the road at Dixon and Iberia for that to happen.” Coach Rissler