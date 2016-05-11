Lady Cats win Mansfield Tournament

By Coach Steven Rissler

The Licking Lady Wildcats traveled to Mansfield last week to defend their tournament title from last season.

Their first opponent would be the 8 seeded Lady Panthers from Mountain Grove. The Panthers put up a fight early, but Licking held a 17 point halftime advantage and quickly extended the lead to 30 in the 2nd half to cruise to a 68-40 victory. Karlee Holland paced LHS with 19 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds. McKenzie Cook added 11 points, Athena Hood 8, Anna Sullins 8, Lexi Hadix 7, Abby Moncrief 6, Dalrayn Feringa 5, Lainy Hadix 2.

Licking then played the #4 Norwood Lady Pirates in the semi-finals. This would turn out to be an ugly game by both teams. Licking made their first 3 pointer of the game but missed their next 16 attempts. Missed shots and turnovers resulted in a 24-24 tie at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Lady Cats finally made some shots in the 4th and ground out a 41-31 win to secure their place in the finals. Karlee Holland netted 20 points and had 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Anna Sullins 7, McKenzie Cook 6, Abby Moncrief 4, Dalrayn Feringa 4.

The title game pitted Licking against the host team, the Mansfield Lady Lions. Mansfield had beaten Forsyth and Houston to get into the championship. Licking scored off the tip and never trailed in this game. McKenzie Cook’s length at the top of the 131 zone was a key factor in Licking forcing 25 Mansfield turnovers. Cook would end up with 8 steals and Lainy Hadix added 5 more to the defensive cause. The Lady Cats only led 31-23 at the half but quickly turned that lead into 20 in the 3rd quarter. Licking held a commanding 51-32 lead heading into the 4th quarter. Every girl got a chance to play in the 4th as the Lady Cats won their second straight Mansfield tournament championship 55-41. Karlee Holland led with 15 points and 5 assists. Dalrayn Feringa had her best game of the tourney with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. McKenzie Cook had 8 points and 8 steals. Abby Moncrief 7 points and 5 rebounds. Lexi Hadix 4 points, Lainy Hadix 4 points and 5 steals, Anna Sullins 2 points and 4 rebounds, Athena Hood 2.

“We were able to win over Norwood and Mansfield while making 2 out of 31 three point attempts. We have to do better moving forward to districts. We have been in a funk the last 2 weeks but I think we are coming out of it and ready to make a run.” Coach Rissler