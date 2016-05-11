Lady Cats win the “Big Cat Classic”

By Coach Steve Rissler

The Big Cat Classic traveling trophy spent the last two years in Salem, but will reside in Licking for the next 365 days. Licking sophomore Karlee Holland started off hot scoring 11 in the first quarter to help give the Lady Cats a 14-10 lead after one quarter.

The 2nd quarter was a different story as Licking missed multiple shots around the basket and could only muster 4 points to Salem’s 13 to head into halftime trailing 23-18.

Licking was able to score a little better in the 3rd and now only trailed 31-30 with 8 minutes to play. The 4th quarter was a drastic change of pace to the game. Shots finally started falling for Licking and they were able to use their full court pressure to force several turnovers that led to easy layups. Salem was able to keep pace though and with 1 minute remaining Baylee Bilyeu went to the line for the Lady Tigers and made 2 free throws to tie the game at 48. No one from Salem picked up Lexi Hadix and Holland pitched to her on the wing. She squared up and swished a 3 to give Licking the lead for good. Licking got a defensive stop on the next possession and Salem started the foul game. Licking would go 8 for 9 from the Free Throw line in the 4th to seal the victory and bring Big Cat trophy back to Licking.

Karlee Holland led Licking with 22 points and Dalrayn Feringa added 16. Lexi Hadix and Abby Moncrief both scored 7. Anna Sullins chipped in 2 and McKenzie Cook 1.

“This was a good environment for a high school girls game. The gym was packed with fans from both towns and it was back and forth the entire night. We were lucky to finally get some shots to fall late and get the win. Teams that rely on press defense and the three point shot as much as we do have to be able to grind out wins when shots aren’t falling and tonight we did against a huge Salem team.” Coach Rissler