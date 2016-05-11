Larceny and Old Lace to be presented Nov. 17 and 18

By Felicia Ellis

Costumes are done, the set is finished, lines are memorized…We are Ready!

Students in picture:

Left to right: Chase Farris plays Harold, the lead, Greg Record is our pirate. Seated on the couch are Ashley Harris and Michelle Esquivel, who play the spinsters Millie and Gertie. Seated by the steps is our cab driver, Kaylee Gale. Charlie Pursifull plays the judge. Standing with leather jackets and slicked back hair are our villains, Lester and Mordred, played by Kevin Kaufman and Zech Ford. Seated between them is Harold’s fiancée, played by Emily Sherrer. Our two FBI agents seated at the table are Brandi Mace and Betty Jo Roberts. Kyson Quick plays our Doctor Pretorius. Our two policemen are Tim Ranft and Victor Ford. Seated in front are our tech folks. Tom Parks does our lights and sound. Sydny Smith is one of the production’s photographers.

The cast and crew are excited to present our play “Larceny and Old Lace” on November 17 and 18 – this weekend! Students not only learn lines and act, they also design and create the set, look for all the props carried on and off stage, take photographs and create biographies for all the cast and crew, design and style the hair of the actors, find the costumes, make and sell tickets, print posters and flyers, send letters inviting local groups to attend, write up community calendar announcements for local radio stations, discover how to do stage makeup, learn pirate songs, look for music to play before and after the play, learn how to run the spotlight, sound and light systems and set up concessions.

Audiences of all ages will love this clever and well-crafted spoof of the community theatre classic! Harold Peabody’s sweet aunts, Millie and Gertie, are gambling in Las Vegas while Harold stays at their home to watch over his eccentric Uncle Charlie, who thinks he is a pirate and is constantly “burying treasure” in the basement. When Harold hears the local bank has been robbed and then discovers a bag of money in the house, he declares that Charlie has buried his last treasure and decides he must go to a home for senior citizens. But Aunt Millie and Aunt Gertie can’t imagine doing such a thing. After all, Charlie had nothing to do with the bag of money. How do they know? They stole it from a casino! They casually admit it was their thirteenth holdup of a gambling establishment, pleasantly reminiscing about their previous exploits. When Harold’s jailbird cousin Mordred shows up with his own bundle of money and the FBI hot on his heels, the pandemonium multiplies. Join the madness as Harold attempts to keep his aunts out of jail, Mordred from killing them all, his fiancée from walking out on him and himself from going insane!

Come join us for this fun comedy! Make a note on your calendar for this Friday, and Saturday, November 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in the Jr. High Gym. Advance tickets can be purchased from any cast or crew members, or tickets are available at the door. Hope to see you there!