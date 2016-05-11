LHS Art Club “rocks” Licking

By Felicia Ellis

Our art club has participated in the “Art Rocks” movement. This is where artists paint rocks with inspirational sayings or cute pictures to brighten someone’s day, and leave the rocks where a stranger will find them. In September, the art club voted to participate in the national movement.

We went to a gravel bar down by Montauk, and guided by our science teacher, Mr. Holmes, and several parents, we picked up interesting rocks to paint. We brought them back to the art room, and in between a field trip to Laumeir Sculpture Park in St. Louis, and face painting at family fun night, we painted our rocks. At Tuesday’s art club meeting, we took our rocks and walked up and down Main Street to leave our rocks.

We hope you have found one of our fun painted rocks….and that it ‘rocks’ your day!!