Licking FBLA Competes at State

By Stacie Hutsell

Five FBLA district competitors along with Mrs. Hutsell attended Missouri’s Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Springfield Sunday through Tuesday. Sophomore, Tyler Chambers not only made it on the JQH stage in the top ten for Introduction to Business Procedures, but he earned a 2nd place award and trophy guaranteeing him a direct ticket to compete at FBLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California in June!

Our District 14 is one of the largest districts in the state of Missouri, and Missouri is the second largest FBLA organization in the nation. Over 4,000 District qualifiers competed at State for a coveted National spot. We congratulate Tyler on his tremendous accomplishment along with wishing him luck as he represents Licking High School and competes nationally in Anaheim!

For the privilege of competing at State, students first had to excel in the District 14 Conference, held at MSU-West Plains in January. These students qualified to go to State: Tyler Chambers 1st in Intro to Business Procedures and 3rd in Cyber Security and 3rd in Introduction to Information Technology; Gabe Crossgrove 1st Securities and Investments; Skylor Wilson 3rd Securities and Investments; Seth Overall 4th Networking Concepts; Kevin Kaufman 5th Computer Problem Solving.

Other competitors receiving special recognition and awards for the top 5 at districts:

Haley Long, Athena Hood, and Carter Rinne 2nd in Global Business; Dustin Reno 2nd in Sales Presentation; Brigette Hart and Bailey Morgan 3rd in Entrepreneurship; Joy Grover and Kathy Lewis 3rd in Marketing; Keith Hanson 4th in Graphic Design; Stephen Jordan 4th in Job Interview; Athena Hood 4th in Public Speaking I; Hunter Krewson 4th in Computer Applications; Brigette Hart, Bailey Morgan, and Sara Taber 4th in Hospitality Management.

Finally, additional competitors placed in the Top 10 in their respective events:

Kevin Kaufman 6th in Business Calculations (also tested for State) and 9th in Economics; Joy Grover 7th in Business Calculations and 8th in Business Communication; Maddie Moloney 7th in Intro to Business Procedures and 9th in Organizational Leadership; Haley Burrus 10th in Accounting and 10th in Computer Problem Solving; Bethany Tatroe 7th in Insurance and Risk Management; Dustin Reno 8th in Journalism; Sara Taber 8th in Organizational Leadership (also tested for State); Gabe Crossgrove 9th in Journalism; Jack Case 9th in Networking Concepts; Stephen Jordan, Dustin Reno, and Bethany Tatroe 6th in Business Ethics; Katie Kinder, Kaylee Little, and Maddie Moloney 7th in Emerging Business Issues.