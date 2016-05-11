Licking School gets a new Superintendent

After serving Licking School District for 19 years as Superintendent, Dr. John Hood announced his retirement towards the end of last year. Licking School Board set out to find a replacement. After reviewing resumes and extensive interviews they have chosen Mrs. Cristina Irwin as the new Superintendent for Licking Schools.

Following is a short profile from Irwin:

Following six years as a preschool through 12th grade principal and thirteen years as a teacher, I am honored and very excited to become Superintendent of Schools for Licking School District, one of the finest school districts in the state. Since researching the district and spending time visiting, I have learned the tradition of excellence that exists is due to the wonderful people of the community and the hard work of students and staff.

After graduating from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, I was awarded my Master’s degree in Education Administration from Park University, and earned my Specialist degree from William Woods University. My husband, Brent, and I have resided in St. Elizabeth, MO with our four children, three boys and a girl, ranging in age from 17 to 9 years old. Our kids are far from perfect, but each has been blessed with his/her own gifts, and my experiences as a mother have helped to shape me as an educator and a leader.

I believe sincerely in a quality and comprehensive education for all students. Licking School District is known not only for its academic excellence and extracurricular programs, but also for the positive relationships between staff and students. My mission as superintendent is to continue the great work that has been done and build upon tradition to stretch programming for the benefit of all families. It is critical to all students’ success that they graduate from high school with the habits of mind and skills necessary to pursue and achieve their own goals and dreams.

I look forward to visiting schools and classrooms, participating in transition meetings, and working with our leadership teams to develop work goals that will maintain our excellence and drive us toward continuous improvement.

Finally, I would like to thank Dr. John Hood for his 19 years of exemplary leadership of Licking School District and for extending such generous hospitality.

With great pride,

Mrs. Cristina Irwin, Ed. S.

Go Wildcats!