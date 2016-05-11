Licking volleyball wraps up their season

By Coach Angela Barton

The LHS Lady Cat Volleyball team participated in the Class 2 District 9 District Volleyball Tournament on Oct 17th. The Lady Cats were seeded 4th and scheduled to play 5th seed, Houston Tigers at 4pm. The match went 3 sets; 25-23, 14-25, 25-17. Middle, Grace Bonnell led the team with 11 kills and 4 digs. Setter, Abby Cole also contributed with 10 kills, 2 aces, 15 assists and 11 digs. Libero, MaKayla Lewis led the team in digs with 15.

Our next contest was with defending state champions, Liberty Eagles. The Eagles won in both sets, 25-10 and 25-6. Abby Cole had 2 aces, 2 kills and 2 digs, while sister Maddy Cole contributed 1 kill and 3 digs.

“At any given moment we have at least 4, and sometimes 5, underclassmen on the floor. I think they competed very well for their lack of experience and will take what they’ve learned this year to be better prepared next year,” said Head Coach Angela Barton.

Liberty went on to defeat Willow Springs in the District Championship, won the Sectional Championship and will be competing for another Class 2 State Championship.

Sophomore Grace Bonnell was selected for 2nd Team All District honors. “Gracie has had a great season and most of the time is our go-to on the front row. She brings enthusiasm and fun to the team and we hope to see her shine in upcoming years,” said Barton.

The Wildcats finished their season with a 9-18-5 record. This is a significant improvement over the previous year as the program rebuilds from the 7 senior vacancy left in 2014-15.

“We will see some spectacular volleyball in the upcoming years with some very talented Wildcat athletes,” said Barton.