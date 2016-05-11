Licking wins a nail biter against Mountain Grove

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats followed up a tough road game at Hartville with another tough opponent at Mountain Grove. Mountain Grove held a perfect 14-0 record and is currently the number one ranked team in Class 3 in the state of Missouri.

Licking fell behind towards the end of the first quarter behind consecutive baskets by Grove and a struggle to score during the last 2 minutes. The score was 10-17 in favor of the Panthers by the time the period ended and Licking needed a spark to close the gap.

Michael Milhizer provided that spark with 11 second quarter points on some strong drives to the basket and a couple of transition baskets off of steals. Licking’s defense also improved and held their opponents to just 9 points in the second while scoring 19 of their own. The Wildcats now held a 29-26 lead as the buzzer sounded to end the half.

Licking continued to battle in the third period as the Panthers started to find their stroke on the offensive end and the Wildcats were able to match them shot for shot. Two 3’s by Kaden Quick and another by Garrett Duncan helped lead the Licking offense to another 19-point period which matched the 19 points that the home team also scored.

Licking still clung to a 48-45 lead entering the final quarter. The tension mounted and so did the foul count. Licking found themselves without two starters at the end of the game. Clabe Sullins and Kaden Quick both picked up their 5th fouls and would have to watch the end of the game from the sideline. Licking was able to build as much as a 9-point lead before Grove began their comeback. The Panthers had fouls to give before the Wildcats were sent to the line and during that stretch they were able to create a couple of steals that led to baskets. When Licking finally reached the bonus, Wilson Murray connected on 4 consecutive free throws and G.T. Nicholson made a clutch drive to the basket for a score to keep the Wildcats in the lead. Nicholson went to the line with 17 seconds left and a 2-point lead. He connected on 1 out of 2 free throws to push the lead to 3. The Panthers missed a 3 -pointer but were able to corral the rebound and get another attempt. This time they connected and the game was tied. Licking called a timeout with 3 seconds left to try and end the game in regulation. Another timeout followed as Mountain Grove tried to adjust to Licking’s setup. When play began again, Michael Milhizer mad a perfectly thrown 65 foot pass that found it’s intended target in G.T. Nicholson. Nicholson took three dribbles to the baseline and released a jumper just before the buzzer that found nothing but net. The bucket gave Licking a 64-62 win over the Panthers and took Licking’s record to 12-3 on the season. Michael Milhizer led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points followed by G.T. Nicholson with 15, James Swan 12, Kaden Quick 11, Wilson Murray 4, Garrett Duncan 3 and Connor Medlock 2.