ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Breakfast Menus
Mon., Sept. 11: Wildcat egg/cheese muffin, peaches, juice, milk.
Tues., Sept. 12: Breakfast pizza, raisins, juice, milk.
Wed., Sept. 13: Biscuit, sausage gravy, orange wedges, juice, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 14: Bagel, cream cheese, bacon round, apple slices, juice, milk.
Fri., Sept. 15: Cereal, banana, Go-gurt, juice, milk.
Lunch Menus
Mon., Sept. 11: Wildcat sub (ham, turkey, cheese, pickles, mayo), chips, green beans, cookie, milk.
Tues., Sept. 12: Cheeseburger, pickle spear, potato curls, corn, pineapple, milk.
Wed., Sept. 13: BBQ beef on bun, baked beans, baby carrots, cheese sticks, fruit snacks, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 14: Spaghetti, bosco stick, broccoli, cottage cheese, push up, milk.
Fri., Sept. 15: Nachos and cheese, taco meat, corn, tomatoes, blueberries, milk.
High school
Breakfast Menus
Mon., Sept. 11: Egg omelet, tri-tater, fruit, juice, milk.
Tues., Sept. 12: Pancake on a stick, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Wed., Sept. 13: Biscuits & gravy, hash brown, fruit, juice, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 14: Cereal, Pop Tart, fruit, juice, milk.
Fri., Sept. 15: Danish, sausage, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch Menus
Mon., Sept. 11: #1 BBQ beef sandwich, potato salad, Fritos, fruit, milk. #2 Hot ham and cheese, onion rings, fruit, milk.
Tues., Sept. 12: #1 Quesadillas, salad, trail mix, fruit, milk. #2 Cheeseburger, fries, fruit, milk.
Wed., Sept. 13: #1 Chef salad, pretzel and cheese, fruit, milk. #2 Sub sandwich, chips, fruit, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 14: #1 Fish sticks, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit, milk. #2 Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, milk.
Fri., Sept. 15: #1 Potato soup, toasted cheese, carrots, fruit, milk. #2 Burrito, chips and salsa, fruit, milk.
Phelps County Menus
Breakfast Menus
Mon., Sept. 11: Whole grain Pop Tarts, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Tues., Sept. 12: Chicken biscuit, pears, juice, milk.
Wed., Sept. 13: Waffles, strawberries, juice, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 14: Whole grain muffin, yogurt, apple slices, juice, milk.
Fri., Sept. 15: No School – Professional Development
Lunch Menus
Mon., Sept. 11: Ham and cheese on bun, beets, corn, apricots, milk.
Tues., Sept. 12: Burrito, salsa, red beans and rice, pineapple, milk.
Wed., Sept. 13: Loaded scrambled eggs, wedges, biscuit, vegetable juice, applesauce, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 14: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, black-eyed peas, cherries, milk.
Fri., Sept. 15: No School – Professional Development
