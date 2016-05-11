Licking School Menus
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Breakfast Menus
Mon., Sept. 18: French toast sticks, sausage links, pineapple, juice, milk.
Tues., Sept. 19: Doughnut, bacon round, peaches, juice, milk.
Wed., Sept. 20: Biscuit, sausage gravy, raisins, juice, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 21: Bagel, cream cheese, sausage patty, juice, milk.
Fri., Sept. 22: Wildcat egg and cheese muffin, apple slices, juice, milk.
Lunch Menus
Mon., Sept. 18: Hotdog, bun, chips, baby carrots, cheese sticks, Jell-o, milk.
Tues., Sept. 19: BBQ riblet on bun, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit snack, milk.
Wed., Sept. 20: Chicken Alfredo, hot roll, broccoli, grapes, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 21: Corndog, Funyuns, baby carrots, honey bun, milk.
Fri., Sept. 22: The bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn), pudding, milk.
High school
Breakfast Menus
Mon., Sept. 18: Breakfast burrito, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Tues., Sept. 19: Muffin, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Wed., Sept. 20: Biscuits & gravy, hash brown, fruit, juice, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 21: Breakfast pizza, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Fri., Sept. 22: Cinnamon roll, sausage, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch Menus
Mon., Sept. 18: #1 Chicken and rice, egg roll, carrots, fruit, milk. #2 Cheeseburger, fries, fruit, milk.
Tues., Sept. 19: #1 Beef and mac, corn, roll, fruit, milk. #2 Pork sandwich, wedges, fruit, milk.
Wed., Sept. 20: #1 Bacon cheeseburger, baked beans, veggies, fruit, milk. #2 Pizza stick, savory loops, fruit, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 21: #1 Ham and beans, coleslaw, cornbread, fruit, milk. #2 Bologna sandwich, chips, fruit, milk.
Fri., Sept. 22: #1 Pizza, green beans, trail mix, fruit, milk. #2 Chicken nuggets, wedges, fruit, milk.
Phelps County Menus
Breakfast Menus
Mon., Sept. 18: Cherry Frudel, pears, juice, milk.
Tues., Sept. 19: French toast, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Wed., Sept. 20: Cereal bar, yogurt, raisins, juice, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 21: Breakfast pizza, banana, juice, milk.
Fri., Sept. 22: Sausage biscuit, applesauce, juice, milk.
Lunch Menus
Mon., Sept. 18: Fish, green beans, corn, mixed fruit, cookie, milk.
Tues., Sept. 19: Calzone, marinara sauce, spinach, fruit slush, milk.
Wed., Sept. 20: Haystacks, refried beans, salsa, blueberries, milk.
Thurs., Sept. 21: Loaded wedges, baby carrots/ranch, roll, pineapple, milk.
Fri., Sept. 22: Chicken pot pie, broccoli, roll, peaches, milk.
Raymondville Menus
Unavailable
Be the first to comment on "Menus"