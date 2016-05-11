By Debbie Dakin

Students from Licking, Plato and Houston High Schools were invited to participate in the Patriotism Art Contest sponsored by the Licking VFW Auxiliary. Students were asked to submit a drawing in the medium of their choice representing what patriotism means to them. They also were required to write a brief description of what their picture stood for.

Eighteen students chose to take part in this contest. After they were collected, the art- work was taken to the Texas County Museum of Art and History for judging. A reception was then held at the VFW Hall on Monday evening, April 10 to announce the winners.

Taking first place was Richelle Schwarz, of Licking, who won $100 for first place and $50 for the best from Licking School. Second place went to Maya Croslow, of Plato, who won $50 for second place and $50 for the best from Plato School. Third place went to Ashley Ingram, of Licking, she won $25.

There were some amazing entries from some very talented students. Seven of the contestants attended the reception.

The winning entry will go on to State competition. The top prize at State is $1,000.