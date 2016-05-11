School Menus – May 15-19 2017

May 12, 2017

Licking School Menus

Out for summer break

Phelps County Menus

Breakfast Menus

Mon., May 15: Breakfast boat, applesauce, juice, milk.

Tues., May 16: Biscuit and gravy, raisins, juice, milk.

Wed., May 17: Banana bread, yogurt, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.

Thurs., May 18: Cereal, toast, apples, juice, milk.

Fri., May 19: Pop Tarts, oranges, juice, milk.

Lunch Menus

Mon., May 15: Ham and cheese on bun, broccoli, carrots, pineapple, birthday treat, milk.

Tues., May 16: Tuna sandwich, green beans, French fries, mixed fruit, milk.

Wed., May 17: Bosco sticks, marinara, California veggies, peaches, milk.

Thurs., May 18: Hotdog on bun, mixed vegetables, baked beans, pears, milk.

Fri., May 19: Bag lunch – Last Day of School!

