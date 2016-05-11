School Menus – May 8-12 2017

Licking School Menus

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Breakfast Menus

Mon., May 08: Jamwich, raisins, juice, milk.

Tues., May 09: Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.

Wed., May 10: Waffle, syrup, pears, juice, milk.

Thurs., May 11: Doughnut, peaches, juice, milk.

Fri., May 12: Cereal, applesauce, juice, milk.

Lunch Menus

Mon., May 08: Hamburger with bun, whole grain chips, pickle, cheese stick, fruit, milk.

Tues., May 09: Crispito, grape tomatoes, cottage cheese, peaches, milk.

Wed., May 10: BBQ beef on bun, fries, corn, frozen fruit cup, milk.

Thurs., May 11: Chicken Alfredo, salad, Bosco stick, pineapple, milk.

Fri., May 12: To go boxes – Hotdog with bun, whole grain chips, pickle, baby carrots, cookie, milk.

HIGH SCHOOL

Breakfast Menus

Mon., May 08: Cook’s Choice

Tues., May 09: Cook’s Choice

Wed., May 10: Cook’s Choice

Thurs., May 11: Cook’s Choice

Fri., May 12: Cook’s Choice

Lunch Menus

Mon., May 08: #1 Pork sandwich, coleslaw, potatoes, fruit, milk. (1 line only!)

Tues., May 09: #1 Sloppy Joe, chips, salad, fruit, milk. (1 line only!)

Wed., May 10: #1 Corndog, chips, potato salad, fruit, milk. (1 line only!)

Thurs., May 11: #1 Cook’s choice (1 line only!)

Fri., May 12: #1 Ham sandwich, carrots, cheese stick, sun chips, fruit, milk. (1 line only!)

Phelps County Menus

Breakfast Menus

Mon., May 08: Whole grain doughnut, yogurt, strawberries, juice, milk.

Tues., May 09: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit, juice, milk.

Wed., May 10: Chicken biscuit, pineapple, juice, milk.

Thurs., May 11: Pancakes, syrup, blueberries, juice, milk.

Fri., May 12: Breakfast burrito, banana, juice, milk.

Lunch Menus

Mon., May 08: Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, applesauce, milk.

Tues., May 09: Calzone, spinach, black beans, fruit slush, milk.

Wed., May 10: Chicken Alfredo, roll, celery/peanut butter, mandarin oranges, milk.

Thurs., May 11: Bag lunch – field day.

Fri., May 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit slush, milk.