Students compete in Shakespeare competition

By Felicia Ellis

Eight students were brave enough to perform Shakespeare monologues in front of judges!

This year the drama class chose to compete in the English Speaking Union’s Shakespeare competition. Students chose a 20 line Shakespeare monologue from a list provided by the ESU. We translated the Old English words so we new what it said, looked up how to say them, then memorized the Old English words! We worked on adding movement and emotion to our performance. The students did an amazing job!

All this work terminated in a school competition. Students had to stand onstage and perform in front of judges–who rated their performances. The winner of this year’s competition was Tim Ranft. 2nd place was Lilly Fleming, with Haley Burrus our third place winner. The judges debated for a long time to decide on the winner, as every performance was pretty amazing!

Tim Ranft will compete at the State level on Saturday, February 3 in St. Louis. Winner of the state level goes the national competition in New York in April! Special congratulations to Tim on a job well done, and thanks to all our drama kids who worked hard and gave great performances.