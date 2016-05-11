The 5th and 6th grade Science Fair, Thursday, April 27, 2017

Submitted by Serena Hagler

The Licking Elementary Fifth and Sixth Grade Parent Night was held Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 4:30-7:00. On display were Science Fair Projects, World Projects, Artifacts from countries around the world, Literature Fair Projects, the Underground Railroad Quilt, and the 6th grade slide shows.

Science Fair Projects from Mrs. Hagler’s fifth & sixth grade classes were displayed that evening. Students in Mrs. Hagler’s science classes have been working hard on these projects since February. There were many excellent projects this year. Students were required to test a scientific question using the scientific method which includes: 1. Choosing a problem or idea, 2. Researching the topic, 3. Developing a hypothesis, 4. Writing procedures, 5. Testing the hypothesis and making graphs and diagrams, and 6. Writing a conclusion. First, Second, and Third place ribbons were awarded in 6 categories for each grade. A panel of four to five judges chose the winners for each category using a points system. Projects were judged based on following the scientific method, originality, and visual presentation. There were many teachers, staff, and people from the community who helped judge and set up the science fair. Mrs. Hagler really appreciates all the people who volunteered to help with the Science Fair.

Licking 6th Grade Science Fair WINNERS

Category: Human Body (front row in order)

1st Rylee Sundell-Hair Conditioners

2nd Jonathan Hagler-Fidget Cubes

3rd Kyson Quick-Teeth Stains

Category: Physical Science (front row in order)

1st Madison Balcom-Windmill generator

Maddie Lilly-Parachutes

2nd Amelia Holmes-Food Coloring Dissolving Speed

3rd Ronald Reiter-Lego Structure Strengths

Category: Chemistry & Change of State (second row in order)

1st Brayden Smith-Decomposing Trash

2nd Brent Shepherd-Making Crystals

3rd Macayla Hackman-Burning Candles

Category: Biology (Life Science) (second row in order)

1st Marianna Sanchez-Ants

Emily Mace-Apple Preservers

2nd Emma Taber-Moldy Bread

3rd John Tyree-Germs in Bathrooms

Category: Consumer Science (third row in order)

1st Nicky Hood-Toothpaste

2nd Emma Buckner-Melting Crayons

3rd Jr. Gann-Electrolytes in Drinks

Category: Sports/Ballistics (third row in order)

1st’ Dalen Clayton-Homemade bouncy ball

2nd Nathanael Harrison-Basketball Brands

3rd Cole Wallace-Temperature & Bounce Height

Licking 5th Grade Science Fair WINNERS

Category: Human Body

1st Brodie Williams-Video Games & Heartrate (first row in order)

2nd Audrey Krewson-Music & Heartrate

3rd Gracie Hunter-Running/Jumping

Garrett Taylor-Shoes/Running

Category: Physical Science (first row in order)

1st Allie Decker-Dissolving Gummy Bears

2nd Jamie Fike-Dissolving Gum,

Zoe Mesger-Dissolving Jawbreaker,

August Wallace-Color of Water absorbing light

Category: Chemistry, Electricity, Density, and Change of State (second row in order)

1st Riley Moloney-Gas in Soda

2nd Gracie Berriault-Dyed Hair

3rd Trevor Richards-Liquids on Pennies

Jasmine Cross-Vinegar & Baking Soda

Category: Biology (Life Science) (second row in order)

1st Austin Stephens-Plants in Various Liquids

2nd Adam Beal-Soil & Tomato Plants

3rd Mackenzie Mace-Sun & Seed Germination

Category: Consumer Science (third row in order)

1st McKinley Satterfield-Insulated Cups

2nd Rusty Buckner-Battery Life

3rd Finley Sullins-Drying Paint

Category: Sports/Ballistics (third row in order)

1st’ Hunter Brazier-RC Cars

2nd Logan Gorman-Baseball Bats

3rd Samuel Penn-Ball Bounce Height