The 5th and 6th grade Science Fair, Thursday, April 27, 2017

Submitted by Serena Hagler
The Licking Elementary Fifth and Sixth Grade Parent Night was held Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 4:30-7:00. On display were Science Fair Projects, World Projects, Artifacts from countries around the world, Literature Fair Projects, the Underground Railroad Quilt, and the 6th grade slide shows.
Science Fair Projects from Mrs. Hagler’s fifth & sixth grade classes were displayed that evening. Students in Mrs. Hagler’s science classes have been working hard on these projects since February. There were many excellent projects this year. Students were required to test a scientific question using the scientific method which includes: 1. Choosing a problem or idea, 2. Researching the topic, 3. Developing a hypothesis, 4. Writing procedures, 5. Testing the hypothesis and making graphs and diagrams, and 6. Writing a conclusion. First, Second, and Third place ribbons were awarded in 6 categories for each grade. A panel of four to five judges chose the winners for each category using a points system. Projects were judged based on following the scientific method, originality, and visual presentation. There were many teachers, staff, and people from the community who helped judge and set up the science fair. Mrs. Hagler really appreciates all the people who volunteered to help with the Science Fair.
Licking 6th Grade Science Fair WINNERS
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Category: Human Body (front row in order)
1st Rylee Sundell-Hair Conditioners
2nd Jonathan Hagler-Fidget Cubes
3rd Kyson Quick-Teeth Stains
Category: Physical Science (front row in order)
1st Madison Balcom-Windmill generator
Maddie Lilly-Parachutes
2nd Amelia Holmes-Food Coloring Dissolving Speed
3rd Ronald Reiter-Lego Structure Strengths
Category: Chemistry & Change of State (second row in order)
1st Brayden Smith-Decomposing Trash
2nd Brent Shepherd-Making Crystals
3rd Macayla Hackman-Burning Candles
Category: Biology (Life Science) (second row in order)
1st Marianna Sanchez-Ants
Emily Mace-Apple Preservers
2nd Emma Taber-Moldy Bread
3rd John Tyree-Germs in Bathrooms
Category: Consumer Science (third row in order)
1st Nicky Hood-Toothpaste
2nd Emma Buckner-Melting Crayons
3rd Jr. Gann-Electrolytes in Drinks
Category: Sports/Ballistics (third row in order)
1st’ Dalen Clayton-Homemade bouncy ball
2nd Nathanael Harrison-Basketball Brands
3rd Cole Wallace-Temperature & Bounce Height
Licking 5th Grade Science Fair WINNERS
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Category: Human Body
1st Brodie Williams-Video Games & Heartrate (first row in order)
2nd Audrey Krewson-Music & Heartrate
3rd Gracie Hunter-Running/Jumping
Garrett Taylor-Shoes/Running
Category: Physical Science (first row in order)
1st Allie Decker-Dissolving Gummy Bears
2nd Jamie Fike-Dissolving Gum,
Zoe Mesger-Dissolving Jawbreaker,
August Wallace-Color of Water absorbing light
Category: Chemistry, Electricity, Density, and Change of State (second row in order)
1st Riley Moloney-Gas in Soda
2nd Gracie Berriault-Dyed Hair
3rd Trevor Richards-Liquids on Pennies
Jasmine Cross-Vinegar & Baking Soda
Category: Biology (Life Science) (second row in order)
1st Austin Stephens-Plants in Various Liquids
2nd Adam Beal-Soil & Tomato Plants
3rd Mackenzie Mace-Sun & Seed Germination
Category: Consumer Science (third row in order)
1st McKinley Satterfield-Insulated Cups
2nd Rusty Buckner-Battery Life
3rd Finley Sullins-Drying Paint
Category: Sports/Ballistics (third row in order)
1st’ Hunter Brazier-RC Cars
2nd Logan Gorman-Baseball Bats
3rd Samuel Penn-Ball Bounce Height
