Wildcats compete in Cabool Holiday Tournament

By Coach Ben Glasgow

The Wildcats entered the Cabool Holiday Tournament as the #4 seed and as three time defending champions. Licking faced the Houston Tigers in their opening game. The first quarter was evenly matched, as the Tigers were able to control the pace of the game on the offensive end and connect on three 3-pointers in the opening quarter bringing the game to a 14-14 tie at the end of the period.

G.T. Nicholson got loose in the second quarter for 10 points and helped Licking to a 10 point lead at one point. The Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the momentum though, and after making a turnover and missing 4 straight free throws Houston hit 2 more 3’s to cut the lead to 27-31 at the half.

Licking extended their lead by 3 in the third quarter outscoring their opponents 14-11 and leading 45-38 as they entered the fourth. The Wildcats continued to struggle at the free throw line in the fourth but were able to make just enough to hold on for a 55-51 victory. G.T. Nicholson led the team with 23 points followed by Michael Milhizer with 10, Clabe Sullins 7, James Swan 7, Garrett Duncan 4, Connor Medlock 2 and Kaden Quick 2. Gideon Antle, Dakota King, Wilson Murray and Sean Loughridge also played.

Licking moved to the right on the bracket and squared off against Mountain View Liberty. The game started off slow and the first period ended in a standoff as both teams were only able to put 10 points on the board each. The first period also saw Licking lose a player for the remainder of the game when point guard Gideon Antle went out with an ankle injury.

The second quarter heated up in a hurry though. Kaden Quick hit three 3-pointers to help Licking put 18 second quarter points on the board but Liberty got hot as well scoring 19 of their own. The Wildcats found themselves trailing 28-29 as the half ended.

Licking’s offense slowed down again in the third. Several of the Wildcats were in a little bit of foul trouble and Licking was only able to score 11 third quarter points. The Eagles connected on three 3’s in the third and jumped out to a 45-39 lead over the Wildcats with only one period remaining.

Licking picked up the pace in the final quarter and went on the attack. They were successful and were not only able to cut into the lead but move ahead in the final minute. With a two point lead and seven seconds left, Liberty went to the line for two shots. They made the first and missed the second and now Licking found themselves at the free throw line and a two point lead. Two misses from the line lead to a push down the court by the Eagles. They made one pass and took a shot right as the buzzer sounded that found the mark and left the Wildcats with a one-point loss. The loss was the first in the Holiday Tournament in four years. G.T. Nicholson and James Swan led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points each followed by Kaden Quick with 14, Michael Milhizer 7, Clabe Sullins 4 and Garrett Duncan 2. Gideon Antle, Wilson Murray, Connor Medlock and Sean Loughridge also saw action.

Licking next played the Gainesville Bulldogs on day three. One team would move on and the other would be eliminated. The Wildcats got off to a good start on both ends of the court. Licking was able to connect on three 3’s on offense and also able to hold their opponents to only 8 first quarter points.

They entered the second period with a 15-8 lead but Gainesville started to connect on some shots in the second and was able to trim 4 points off of the lead. Licking came out of the half leading 27-24 and were looking for a strong third quarter to help them find a win.

A strong quarter is what they got as they were able to put up 21 points to only 3 by the Bulldogs. G.T. Nicholson scored 11 of his 16 points in the third to help propel Licking to a 48-27 lead. The Wildcats sat the starters for almost the entire final period and the bench made a strong showing. Licking held onto the 21-point lead until the last minute where Gainesville hit 3 consecutive buckets but were only able to cut the lead to 14 by the games end.

The Wildcats finished with a 62-48 victory to stay alive for day four of the tournament. G.T. Nicholson led Licking with scoring with 16 points followed by Kaden Quick with 10, Michael Milhizer 9, Clabe Sullins 8, Connor Medlock 4, Garrett Duncan 4, Sean Loughridge 4, James Swan 3, Dakota King 2 and Wilson Murray 2.

Day four found Licking in a rematch of the Frisco League Tournament semifinal game against the Plato Eagles. Both teams came out red hot in the first period. Neither team had much success stopping the other in the beginning. Licking found themselves behind by 4 points until Wilson Murray connected on a 30 footer at the buzzer to pull the Wildcats within one.

The score was 18-19 entering the second and the fouls were beginning to pile up on both teams. Licking and Plato both had multiple starters on the bench with 3 fouls by the time the half ended but the Wildcats were able to take a 3 point advantage into the locker room. G.T. Nicholson looked like he was on his way to a big game scoring 17 points in the first half and helping Licking to a 41-38 lead.

The Wildcats came out in the second half in a zone to try and protect themselves from more foul trouble. The change seemed to slow down Plato’s attack and held them to only 6 points in the period. If Nicholson seemed to have a good first half, he was only getting started as he poured in 12 more points in the third to help the Wildcats to a 58-39 lead going into the final stanza.

Licking’s offense continued to roll and the lead grew to over 20 points. Nicholson and Milhizer combined for 19 of the Wildcats 24 fourth quarter points and Licking moved onto a 82-63 victory over Plato. The win put the Wildcats record to 11-2 on the season as they enter the second semester.

G.T. Nicholson led Licking with a career high 40 points and his efforts landed him a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Michael Milhizer scored 13 followed by Garrett Duncan 8, Wilson Murray 7, James Swan 6, Kaden Quick 5, Clabe Sullins 2 and Sean Loughridge 1. Dakota King and Connor Medlock also saw action. The Wildcats will open up the second semester on the road at Hartville on January 2.