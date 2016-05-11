Museum Muses for June 1, 2017

By Ellen Reynolds

Be sure to schedule a visit to the Texas County Museum of Art and History when you are out and about on Rodeo Saturday, June 3. We will be open from 10:00 to 3:00 with the following activities.

Just inside the front door is a display of decorated and repurposed frames designed by creative museum volunteers. This is our annual fund-raiser call You’ve Been Framed.” Frames have been transformed into jewelry and key holders, daily planners, bulletin boards, door chimes, pin cushions, and more. These will be sold by silent auction with bids ending at noon on June 27. By participating you will be helping the museum and possibly gaining a useful product.

Two quilts are on display that were sewn by 6th graders; one from this year’s class and the other by students 6 years ago, known as the Senior quilt. Every year 6th graders study the Underground Railroad in Mrs. Blackburn’s history class and a quilt is hand sewn with the help of some adult volunteers. At noon on Rodeo Saturday, the Senior quilt will be auctioned.

Friends of the Licking Library will have the Used Book Nook open. A special sale of extra nice hardback books will be featured. This is a good opportunity to pick up some good reads for the lazy summer days ahead.

There are still some great workshops scheduled that you may want to attend. Samples are available and preregistration is required.

We hope you will take in these activities along with enjoying the permanent collection when you are in town on Rodeo Saturday.

Photo: Just a sampling of the transformed frames on display at the Museum, available by silent auction.