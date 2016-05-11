Corey Smith sentenced to 7 years in prison

Corey Smith’s actions which caused severe injuries to his step-father and injuries to two Texas County jailers have ended with three seven year prison sentences. On June 19, 2017 the Honorable Judge William D. Hickle presided over Corey Smith’s pleas of guilty and sentenced him to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Smith, age 19, pled guilty to assault in the second degree and two counts of assault in the second degree against a corrections officer for actions on May 2, 2016 and August 27, 2016.

On May 2, 2016 Smith, angry at his step-father for disciplining him, struck his step-father in the back of the head with the blunt end of a hatchet. The victim received 17 staples to his head due to the blunt force trauma, which Smith delivered. After being held in custody of the Texas County Jail, Smith assaulted two jailers on August 27, 2016 as they were moving him from cells; the jailers’ injuries were not severe.

After thorough investigations by the Licking Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department probable cause statements and evidence were submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on the evidence a Texas County Grand Jury indicted the defendant in both cases. Smith was arrested and remained in custody since his arrest in May of 2016.

“Assaults are serious offenses, especially ones that cause severe injuries or to corrections officers. Seven years is an appropriate sentence under the authorized ranges of punishment, considering Smith had no prior criminal history. He received the maximum sentences allowed by law for the assault on the corrections officers and a fair sentence for the assault on his step-father,” said Parke Stevens Jr., Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to express sorrow to all the victims and hopes this sentence gives them some relief that justice was served. Further, the Texas County Prosecutor wants to thank all the law enforcement officers and departments who worked these cases, Judge William Hickle for overseeing the cases, and defense counsel for Mr. Smith. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.