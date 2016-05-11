In last week’s issue of The Licking News the story Ping Pong Master brings home amazing win for Licking Bridge Builders incorrectly named Cindy Wampner and Eugene Maxey as the event’s planners. The Bridge Builder’s Fundraising Committee organized the Ping Pong a Thon. Everyone who worked to make this event a success, especially the volunteers, went beyond our expectations.
About the Author
Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.
Be the first to comment on "Correction: Give Credit where it’s due"