Irreconcilable Differences: Les Mironek Speaks at Texas County Republican Meeting

By Marie Lasater

The Republican Party of Texas County welcomed author Les Mironek to the regular monthly meeting on June 15th at the Houston Senior Center. Mironek is the author of the American patriots series, and discussed the first book in the series, Irreconcilable Differences.

Mironuk, born in Canada to a Canadian father and a mother from Missouri, grew up knowing little about U.S. history in the Canadian School System. When he moved to the United States in 1986, he was amazed at how much American history he had missed, and began reading as much as he could on the subject. As Mironek notes, as history is written, then rewritten, a distorted version emerges, so he seeks out older texts as far back as the 1800’s to learn the thoughts of the movers and shakers of the time. Mironek states, “If you want to understand history, go back to the original documents.”

The speaker asked, “We often hear the expression ‘The Founding Fathers would have wanted this’, but if you don’t know who the founding fathers were, how can you possibly know what they wanted?” When the audience was asked, “How many founding fathers were there?” no one came up with the correct guess. In fact, there were 151 founding fathers, including the 14 presidents prior to the Constitutional convention, 23 prominent generals, the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, and the first Chief Justice of the United States.

“We must all hang together, or we shall most assuredly hang separately.” Benjamin Franklin

When George Washington first took command of the U.S. Army, he posted the Union Jack flag, signaling to Britain that Americans still wanted allegiance with the Crown, but also wanted their independence. This flag consisted of 13 alternating red and white stripes, representing the colonies, but with the upper inner corner being the British Union Jack. Britain didn’t see it the same way, and a series of tyrannies by the British government were imposed on the Colonies. At the time there were 3 major groups in the colonies: The Whigs, who were totally for independence, those who relied heavily on commerce with Britain, and the highly religious Quakers who didn’t believe in violence.

Richard Henry Lee was appointed to represent Virginia at the First Continental Congress, on June 7th, he made a resolution stating “That these United Colonies are; and of right ought to be, free and independent State; that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown; and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.”

Four days later, on June 11, 1776, Congress established a committee to draft the resolution. Due to his wife’s illness, Lee was not able to attend, and the privilege of chairman fell to Thomas Jefferson, joined by colleagues including Ben Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston. Franklin was the first one asked to write the resolution, but refused by saying, “I will not author a document that will be subject to review and change.” John Adams was next in line, but declined, feeling he had alienated too many delegates, and was afraid this would hinder passage of the resolution. Jefferson became the writer of the declaration by pure chance. If Lee’s wife was not ill, he would surely have written the document.

The Declaration was reviewed by the Committee who made changes, and it was presented to Congress who made more changes, with references to God increased four-fold to remind everyone that the revolution was based on solid moral footing.

On July 4, 1776, he Continental Congress voted unanimously for the Declaration of Independence. John Hancock, President of the Congress signed the document, which was then distributed to the colonies and Europe. General Washington got his copy on July 8th. It was later decided that all the delegates should sign the document in a show of solidarity, scheduled for August 2, 1776. The British Navy moved in off the coast of New York, in what was perceived to be a threatening move. It showed tremendous courage to sign the cherished document, and as each statesman came forth to sign, he was “pledging his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor in the cause of freedom.” It was at this signing that Benjamin Franklin made the famous statement, “We must all hang together, or we shall most assuredly hang separately.”

You can find Mironek’s books at bookstores, or online at layfayettepublishers.com.