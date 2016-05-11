Local Contestants Head to Miss Missouri Scholarship Pageant

By: Marie Lasater

Three young ladies from Texas County will be competing at the 2017 Miss Missouri Scholarship Pageant held in Mexico, Missouri from June 14 – 17. A send off party was held for contestants here in Licking on June 4th at the First Baptist Church on Main St. The send off party gave the participants a chance to demonstrate their interview skills, showcase their talent performance, and also give a sneak preview of their pageant outfits. Shari McCallister, pageant director for over 15 years, coordinated the send-off party.

22-year-old Ashley Cummins, 2017 Miss Texas County, will be competing for the title of Miss Missouri. Also competing are 30 other candidates, ranging from age 17 – 24, representing their counties throughout the state. The winner will go on to the Miss America pageant in September.

Competing for the title of Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen are Licking’s own Athena Hood, the current Miss Outstanding Teen Texas County, and Allisyn Neal, Miss Southern Missouri’s Outstanding Teen. There will be approximately 25 teens at the state competition. While the girls are competing against each other, they are also friends, and Allisyn passed her interview dress on to Athena.

When asked why she is seeking the title, Athena Hood stated, “I want to share my platform (Adoption Awareness), and what it means to me. Being adopted is a gift and a blessing.”

Allisyn’s platform is Dancers against Cancer. Allyson has been impacted by cancer, and states, “I think I’m the average teen girl, and I want to share my stories with everyone.”

In a surprise interview question, the teens were queried what they last binge-watched on Netflix. Athena answered “The Office. I want a cup with the statement’ The world’s best boss.’” Allyson likes Gossip Girl, because “Watching the teen drama is funny, and doesn’t happen at my school.”

Following the interview questions, the ladies quickly changed, modeling swim and active wear, and then sharing their talent performances. Both Allisyn and Ashley gave expressive dance performances, (Ashley choreographed her own performance), and Athena shone with her vocal performance, doing a stunning rendition of “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

In the finale of the party, the ladies modeled their eveningwear. Each dress was individually chosen by the contestant, and the elegant attire clearly expressed the different personalities of each young lady.

Ashley, Allisyn and Athena (The A Team!) were each presented with a gift from Shari McAllister that included matching monogrammed robes. Naturally, the bathrobes were modeled also!

The pageant contestants will leave Wednesday morning, June 14 for rehearsals. We wish them all luck, and you can participate in the People’s Choice vote at Pageant Planet on Facebook. Link is also posted on The Licking News Facebook page.