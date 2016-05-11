Looking back at Licking: Marilyn and Keith Cantrell

Sara Lane was the first person, and the ONLY person as of this writing, to correctly guess the people in last week’s Looking Back at Licking photo. From 1974, Keith and Marilyn Cantrell with daughter Tonya; we think they’ve aged quite nicely.
