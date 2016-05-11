Looking back at Licking: Marilyn and Keith Cantrell

June 29, 2017

Sara Lane was the first person, and the ONLY person as of this writing, to correctly guess the people in last week’s Looking Back at Licking photo. From 1974, Keith and Marilyn Cantrell with daughter Tonya; we think they’ve aged quite nicely.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Looking back at Licking: Marilyn and Keith Cantrell"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*