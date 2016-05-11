Albina Ann (Coleman) Jenkins

Albina Ann Jenkins, age 73, daughter of Alfred and Edwina (Edna) Bozym Coleman was born January 24, 1944 in Rockford, IL. She passed away on December 29, 2017 in Bucyrus, MO.

Albina attended school in the Rockford, IL area and finished 8th grade. She married Ralph Jenkins September 17, 1960 and to this union 5 children were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son Ralph Edward Jenkins.

She is survived by her children; Teresa Jenkins Conley of the home, Roberta Jenkins Pogue and husband Terry of Ada, OK, Amy Jenkins Croft and husband Benjamin of Plato, MO, and Michelle Jenkins Williams and husband Greg of Plato, MO; 12 grandkids; 17 great grandkids; two sisters, Dorthy Aronson and husband Charlie of Rockford, IL, and Pauline Barnett of Ada, Ok; one brother Larry Lawnduski of Rockford, IL, many nieces and nephews, sisters –in-laws and brothers-in-laws.

She loved to paint, color and always talked with her plants and animals. You would often find her in the yard working to keep it up. She loved listening to Elvis.

Ann was a caring person, always there for everyone. She loved her family and friends so very much. She spent lots of time with her grandkids, wrestling with them and she loved to dance with everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by those who knew and loved her best.

Services were Wed. Jan. 3, 2018 at 11AM in Evans Funeral Home. Pastor David Barbee officiated with burial in Big Piney Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nick Barnes, Jesse Pogue, Chad Bateman, Ralph Jenkins, Bryan Barnett, Tylor Williams, Benjamin Croft and Patrick McGown. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Albina Ann Jenkins

Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.