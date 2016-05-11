(James) Allen Starr, age 65, son of Lynn and Francis (Ange) Starr was born December 21, 1951 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He passed away May 4, 2017 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

As a young adult, Allen had three sons: Steven, Corey, and Eric who later gave him 4 grandchildren. On August 2, 1984 He married Debbie Bridges and together they were blessed with two daughters: Amanda and Lindsay. In 2016 he gained a son-in-law, Josh York. In October of 2017 he will be survived by another grandchild through Amanda and Josh.

He was the factory engineer at Brown Shoe for 18 years. Then he worked as a plant supervisor at Fort Leonard wood for 23 years. He retired in January of 2017 at the age of 65.

Allen loved being around animals. He spent several nights and weekends relaxing with family pets. One of his favorites being a golden retriever named Rusty who he nicknamed “Budro”. You could always find those two sitting side by side enjoying each other’s company. He also looked forward each year to attending the horse races at Hot Springs, Arkansas with his family and some of his closest friends.

Allen was a big fan of classic rock music. Anyone who knew him was surely asked one of his “50 million dollar questions” where he quizzed others about names, artists, and other facts about rock songs. He always seemed to have some form of rock music playing on his “doodad” which is what he called all tech devices.

Allen loved being outdoors whether it was relaxing on his boat at Bull Shoals Lake, hunting with his friends, working around the yard, grilling, or just sitting on his pergola. As a child he spent many of his days floating and fishing on the Arkansas rivers. In high school he played sports such as basketball and baseball. In early adulthood he enjoyed canoe trips and water skiing with several of his closest friends. As an adult his favorite thing to do was spend summer days camping and boating with his family. In his later years he, along with his wife, transformed their back yard into a garden sanctuary with all the flowers and vegetables anyone could want.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents and son Steven.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Starr; his children: Amanda, Lindsay, Corey, and Eric; his brother Tommy; his grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Allen was a loving husband, father, son, and friend. He worked hard each day to give his family the best life possible and never failed to show his loved ones how important they were to him. As Lynyrd Skynyrd would say, he was a simple man who followed his heart. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri, 107 E Pine Street, Houston, MO 65483. To send online condolences, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Houston First Christian Church with Cody Neugebauer officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Larry Mathenia, Gaylord Ragain, Nathaniel Schaffer, Devin Schaffer and Ryan Schaffer.