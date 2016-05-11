Allene Verna Moncrief was born in Raymondville, MO on October 7, 1927 to Ross & Clara (Crabtree) Hill. She passed away on August 7, 2018.

Allene married Robert Henry Moncrief on March 6, 1949 in Salem, AR. She was a member of Boone Creek Baptist Church, Licking, MO.

Allene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son Ricky Alan, grandson Ronald Allen, sisters Alma Morrison, Lorene Huggins, Pauline Craig and Linda Smith, and brothers Roy, Tom, and Wilmer Hill.

She is survived by sons George Robert (Kathy), Freddie Ross (Rickie), Ronald Lee (Judy), Kenneth Ray (Sherry) and Roy Neal (Lori) of Licking, MO and Johnny Dewayne of Rolla, MO; grandchildren Larry (Wanda), Brenda (Marty Hancock), Brad, Kelly (Eric Hackman), Carolyn, Mandy (Darin Welch), Matt (Rachel), Ginger, Lance, Stephanie (Zach Walker) and Robbie; 18 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Carl (Jane) Hill and Harold (Retha) Hill.

Allene loved being outdoors, her flowers, reading, embroidering and most of all, the time spent with her family. She will be remembered and missed by all whose lives she touched.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Larry Moncrief, Brad Moncrief and Robbie Moncrief and great-grandsons Chance Moncrief, Jake Moncrief and Dawson Welch.

Services were held August 10th at 11 a.m. at Fox Chapel with Rev. Wayne Carrigan officiating. Visitation was held two hours prior. Internment was at Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking, MO. All arrangements were under the direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net.