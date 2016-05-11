Anita Leora McGuire

Anita Leora (Jaramillo) McGuire, age 81, joined many family members and friends in heaven on March 1, 2017 at Ash Grove Nursing Facility, Ash Grove, Mo.

Born May 6, 1935 in Buhl, Idaho, the Jaramillo family moved to Jarosa, Colorado. Three years later the family moved to Wendell, Idaho. It was there that her father introduced her to a co-worker, Paul Jiggs McGuire. Jiggs and Anita were later married January 28, 1952 at Elko, Nevada. Anita and Jiggs moved to Houston, Mo. and resided there most of her adult life. She moved to Ash Grove, Mo. in July 2016 to be close to her daughter and grandchildren and resided there until her death.

Anita was a stay at home mom and supplemented the family income by babysitting. She worked several years at H.D. Lee Factory in Houston. She later joined husband Jiggs and other family members at Brown Shoe Company. Anita’s favorite job there was running the cafeteria in the plant. Following her retirement from Browns, she enjoyed a part-time position at Houston Public School cafeteria and finally she worked in the daycare at First Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 56 years, Jiggs McGuire; her parents, Goldie (Jackson) Jaramillo and Mel Jaramillo; a brother, Melvin Jaramillo; and sisters, Ruth Williamson and Ramona Degorgio.

Anita is survived by her sister, Joyce Barner of Lacey, Washington; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Cathy McGuire of Houston, Mo.; daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Kirk Hansen of Springfield, Mo. and daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Kenny Jones of Solo, Mo. She is also survived by her grandson and family Curtis and Allyson Tipton and their three children, of Springfield, Mo.; granddaughter and family, Krista and John E. Mello and their two children, of Springfield, Mo. and grandson, Dustin McGuire of Republic, Mo. Anita is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Visitation is Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, a Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel, with Dusty McGuire officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Rolla Animal Shelter in honor of her dog, Angel, who gave Anita comfort and companionship after the death of her husband, Jiggs. Rolla Animal Shelter, 1915 Sharp Road, Rolla, MO 65401. (573)364-6995