Anita Leora McGuire, age 81, passed away March 1, 2017 at Ash Grove Health Care after a lengthy illness. She was born May 6, 1935 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Mel and Goldie (Johnson) Jarmillo.

She is survived by her children; Bill McGuire and wife Cathy of Houston, Mo., Marcia Hansen and husband Kirk of Springfield, Mo. and Sherry Jones and husband Kenny of Solo, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. McGuire was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.