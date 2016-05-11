Arnold W. Wolf was born January 6, 1926, at Sigel, Illinois, to the late Alfred and Clara (Werth) Wolf. He passed away at the age of 91 on January 6, 2017 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

He graduated from high school in Neoga, Ill. He then served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953.

He married Lela Braasch in 1955, to this union four children were born.

He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, ELCA in Salem, Mo.

He is survived by his wife Lela of the home, children: David Wolf of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Kevin Wolf of the home, Jodi Hill and husband Daniel of Duke, Mo. and Liza Wolf of the home; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Herman of Neoga, Ill. and Kenneth of Sigel, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Ruth Wolf, also numerous other relatives and friends.

Service was held Sunday, January 8, 2016 at 2:00 PM at Fox Chapel with Pastor Richard Krenning officiating. Interment with full military honors was in Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Wolf, Ian Wolf, Caden Wolf, Daniel Hill, Ron Wallace, Charlie Welch, Phillip Porter and Grant Heithold.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.