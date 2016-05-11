Arthur L. Rodgers, 57, of Memphis Tennessee, was born October 8, 1959 at Hurley Hospital in Flint, Michigan to Wilbur L. Rodgers and Joyce (Garrison) Rodgers. He passed away April 9, 2017 at Memphis VA Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Rhonda Ellen. Arthur is survived by his brother, James Rodgers and wife Barbara, of Licking, Mo.

At the age of nine years, Arthur’s family moved back to Licking, Mo. from Flint, Michigan. He graduated from licking High School in 1977. After graduation, Arthur joined the United States Navy. Under honorable discharge conditions, he began his career as a nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana. Later he moved to Memphis, Tennessee.

Arthur will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.

Cremation was under the direction of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington, Tennessee.