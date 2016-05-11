Arthur Newman Oglesby, Jr, 91, was born May 24, 1927 to Arthur and Minnie (May) Oglesby in St. Louis, MO. He passed away October 10, 2018 at Houston House, Houston, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; son, Donald Pritchett and a grandson, Jerry Pritchett. Art is survived by his wife Aleda Ogelsby; eight children, Ed, Christina, Cindy, Sheila, Peggy, Vienna, Tony and Jeff; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Trupp of Arizona; his dear friends, Debbie and Don Schweighauser, Carol and Gene DeWitt and Jerry and Acleda Menz.

Art was of the Baptist faith and was baptized at the Raymondville Baptist Church.

He was a veteran of the Army where he served in World War II and Korean War. Art was privileged to go on the honors flight and really enjoyed it. He said if he had a chance he would do it again.

Art was a member of the Raymondville Fire Department for thirty years and on the Raymondville Village Counsel for nineteen years, where he made many friends.

Art was a good man that would help anyone. He loved his wife and kids very much and his grandchildren were the joy of his life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Mahan Cemetery. Go to www.evansfh.com to leave an online condolence.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday October 13, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Raymondville United Methodist Church with Rev Maggie Erbe officiating. Inurnment with full military honors was in Mahan Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.