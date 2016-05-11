Barbara Jean Sullivan, 78, of Jefferson City, passed away Wednesday, July 4,2018, at Capital Region Medical Center. She was born July 7, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Chaney) Appelbaum.

Barbara worked in the St. Louis, Missouri area for Hussman Refrigeration, Airport and Overland cab companies, and drove a school bus in several districts for Ryder School Transportation Services where she was a supervisor.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson City. She enjoyed her church, her children, her extended family, and especially time with her sister who in recent years was able to live nearby and visit frequently.

Survivors include three children, James (Maria) Cotton, Issaquah, Wash.; Lisa (Sylvan) Yoder, Jefferson City; Robert (Anna) Houke, Seymour, MO; six grandchildren, Alan Wrinkles, Zachary Houke, Christopher Cotton, Jessica Houke, Leslie Wrinkles and Natalie Cotton; two step-grandchildren, Amber Daily and Shawn Daily; two step great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Joseph (Alberta) Appelbaum, Overland, MO; Donald (Patricia) Appelbaum, Dardenne Prairie, MO; Rose Appelbaum, Jefferson City; Edward (Helen) Appelbaum, St. Peters, MO; and James (Melanie) Appelbaum, St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Appelbaum.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, July 7th at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson City, Missouri with Reverend Sam Powell officiating.