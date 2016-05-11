Barry Reginald Douglas, age 64, son of Cleatus and Joyce (Rowe) Douglas was born November 13, 1952 in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. He passed away October 7, 2017 at his home in Licking, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a half brother, Chris Douglas.

He grew up in Doniphan, Mo. Barry attended Southern Baptist College and graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. with a degree in Engineering. He worked in Ft. Wood as engineer over the hospital. He married Rebecca Long on April 23rd. They celebrated 48 years together this year.

Barry is survived by his wife, Becky Douglas of the home; two sons, Justin Douglas of Houston, Mo. and Eric Douglas of Licking, Mo.; two daughters, Suzanne and Elizabeth of Arkansas; three brothers, Tim Douglas (Melisa Barton) of Doniphan, Mo., Michael Douglas (Grace) of Bolivar, Mo. and John Oller of Briar, Mo.; two sisters, Teresa Ledbetter and Johnny of Mtn. Home, Ark. and Leann Kelly and Ron of Doniphan, Mo.; fifteen grandchildren and a special uncle, Marley Rowe and Barbara of Maynard, Ark.

Barry enjoyed fly fishing, riding his motorcycles and feeding the fish in his pond. He will be missed by his family and friends.

A memorial graveside service will be Sunday, October 15, 2017, 1 p.m. at the Crawford Cemetery, Maynard, Arkansas. Per his wishes he was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home