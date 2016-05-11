Belinda Sue “Sullins” Gale

Belinda Sue was born to Vernon Sullins and Beverly (Green) Sullins in Houston, Missouri on July 21, 1971 and passed away March 4, 2017 in Rolla, Missouri at the age of 45.

She was united in marriage on June 28, 1997 to Stephen D. Gale.

Belinda most of all loved her children, also on her favorites list were turtles, strawberries, gardening, being outdoors and JoJo the dog.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Sullins and her grandmother, Susie Green.

Belinda is survived by her husband, Stephen D. Gale; a son, Brandon Ray Roberts; a daughter, Kaylee S. Gale; her parents, Vernon and Beverly Sullins; siblings, Virgil Sullins, Betty Beal, Merry C. Inskeep, Stanley E. Sullins, Vernon Sullins, Jr. and Michael A. Sullins.

Belinda was a strong and loving lady, she battled with cancer for nearly three years and always maintained a positive attitude. She will be missed by her family and many, many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.