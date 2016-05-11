Benjamin (Benji) William Gale was born in Licking, MO on July 30, 1953 to Artis Lee Gale and Mary Josephine Gale (Hall). He went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2018 at the age of 64-years-old.

Benji was married to MayBelle Sullins on April 6, 1974 to this union three children were born William Bradley Gale, Wenona (Wendy) Gale, and Tilden Gale.

Benji joined the Navy at a young age and was deployed to Vietnam and the Philippines for a short time before choosing to come home and raise a family. Benji and MayBelle raised their family in Licking, MO. Benji had many hobbies some of which included farming, working with livestock and gardening. Benji was a great cook and loved having big dinners and BBQs. He loved to sit on the porch watching & listening to the many birds that came in to eat from their feeders. He loved having his family and friends near. His grandchildren were definitely his pride and joy. We have him to thank for a lot of ornery kids. He did not take his time with family for granted and enjoyed each moment. He will be desperately missed.

Benji is survived by his wife MayBelle of 43 years; children, Bradley Gale (Melissa), Wendy King (David), and Tilden Gale (Tricia); grandchildren, Zach, Katelyn, Dakota, Katie, Dalton, Matt, Allie, Ava, and Kiara. He is also survived by brothers; Sam Gale (Judy), Tommy Ray Gale, Mike Gale (Billye), and Matt Gale (Brooke); sisters, Christine Karnes (Dean), Rosie Ingal, Sharon James, Donnetta James (Frank), Dot Bates (Kenneth) and Sarah Bacon (Randal); brothers-in-law, Bub Huff, Dale Sullins, Harold Sullins (Kay), Harvey Sullins (Carol), and Frank Sullins (Pat); sisters-in-law, Zedena Ullum (Kenny), Alta Huff (Jim), Sharon Kay Sullins, and Geneva Sullins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who are like family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Artis; mother, Mary; father-in-law, Clabe Sullins; mother-in-law, Clara May Sullins; infant brothers, Junior Lee Gale and Denny Gale; sisters, Velma Hardester and Jolene Turner; brothers-in-law, Narvel Sullins, Tilden Sullins, Doug Turner, Jesse James, Walt Ingle, and Ron Hardester; sisters-in-law, Carolyne Huff, Bertha Burgess, and Beulah Sullins; niece, Mary Jo Hardester; and nephew, Shane Black.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S Main St., Licking, MO. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Benji’s Life on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the family’s residence.

