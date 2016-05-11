Bennett Drew Stevens, age three weeks, was born June 27, 2018 in Springfield, MO to Parke and Erica (Kelly) Stevens. He passed away July 18, 2018 in the arms of his parents in Mercy Hospital Springfield, MO.

He is survived by his parents and his sister Everly of the home in Houston, MO.

Bennett was only here for a short time, but was loved by so many and made a lasting impact in our lives.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks, 949 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807. Go to www.evansfh.com to leave an online condolence.

Services were held Monday July 23, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at St Mark’s Catholic Church with Ft Matt Rehrauer officiating. Burial was in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.