Bertha Anna Marr Lawrence Martin, age 102, daughter of Frank Lorenza Marr and Anna Catherine Zehnder Marr, was born at 5 minutes before midnight on July 27, 1914, at Kinderpost, Missouri. She died at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017, at Houston House Nursing home. For years Bertha thought her birthday was July 28, until she found her birth certificate.

Bertha grew up near Licking, Missouri, and graduated from Licking High School. At age 23, on August 12, 1937, she married Robert Fitz Lawrence, who mostly went by Bob. To this union two sons were born. They were Gary Wayne Lawrence and Paul Robert Lawrence. After living in Missouri, Arizona, and New Mexico for some time, Bob and Bertha returned to Houston, Missouri, in the 1940s and lived on the farm Bob’s parents had bought around 1920.

Bertha loved gardening while her sons were growing up. The whole family liked driving around and exploring the countryside. Bob and Bertha helped start Brown Hill Baptist Church with a Sunday school for the neighborhood kids. Eventually a pastor was added and preaching services began.

Bertha enjoyed helping people, but behind the scenes. For many years, she worked at the Texas County, Missouri, courthouse, as a Deputy Recorder of Deeds. She finally retired from working full time at age 81-1/2.

After her husband, Bob, died in May of 1997, she eventually married Robert Lee (Bob) Martin, on November 8, 2003, in Republic, Missouri. The ceremony was performed by Bertha’s great-nephew, Denny Marr. They were married until Bob Martin’s death on February 18, 2011.

Bertha was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents; her sisters, Eda Marr Paulson and Barbara Polly Buckner; and her brothers, Ivo Marr, Leo Marr, Franklin Marr, and Barrett Marr.

She is survived by her sons, Gary and Paul; grandchildren, April Haymes and husband Chuck, Parker Lawrence, John David Powell, Laura Mouse and her husband Brian; and 6 great grandchildren.

Bertha will be missed by those who knew her well. She lived a long, full life.

Services were Wed. March 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Dr. Howell Burkhead and Lynn Gayer officiated.

Body will be cremated following the service. Memorials may be made to Brown Hill Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. Services and cremation were conducted by Evans Funeral Home.