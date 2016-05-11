Bessie Mae (Morton) Napier

Bessie Mae Napier, age 98, daughter of Charles and Ida (Gross) Morton was born January 22, 1919 in Houston, Mo. She passed away October 20, 2017 at Autumn Oaks Caring Center, Mountain Grove, Mo., where she had resided the last several years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Linda Kay Napier; and her siblings, Sallie, Joe, Lester, Clarence, Herb, Lucy, Beulah, James and Clifford. Bessie was number seven out of eleven children.

Bessie is survived by her son, David Napier and wife Vita of Weldon Spring, Mo.; her granddaughter, Michelle O’loughlin, a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Bertha (Morton) Wickline of Rupert, WV.

Bessie and her husband John owned and operated the Napier Poultry House in Houston, Mo. from 1938 through 1950. She also enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.