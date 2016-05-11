Betty Bernice Simon, age 87, formerly of Houston, passed away January 7, 2018 at Troy Manor, Troy, Mo. She was born April 16, 1930 in Hill City, Kan. to Brigham and Roberta (Henson) Young.

Betty grew up in Raymondville and attended school at Houston. Betty married Olen Neal and they had three children, Bev, Dale and Bobby. She later married Marion “Doc” Ashworth and they had five children, Sonny, Victor, Michael, Eric and Brian. She later married Ed Simon.

She was a member of the Houston Assembly of God Church for many years. Betty took care of children for many years, whether it was her own or for anyone that needed help with their children. She loved being around children, and her love showed it.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Olen Dale Neal, Robert Eugene Neal and Brian Douglas Simon; two infant siblings; a brother, Junior Young; and two sisters, Beulah Franklin and Shirley Hall.

Betty is survived by her children, Beverly Dingman of Springfield, Mo., Sonny Ashworth of Omaha, Neb., Victor Ashworth of Houston, Texas, Michael Ashworth and wife Jamie of Winfield, Mo. and Eric Simon of Warrenton, Mo.; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles and Mackey Young; a sister, Josephine Foster and husband Paul; and countless nieces and nephews.

Betty enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, traveling, reading, dancing, motorcycles, decorating and pictures. Her sweet smile and welcoming hugs will be greatly missed.Betty loved Jesus and Jesus loved her.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Brad Riley officiating. Burial is in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Mackey Young, Sonny Ashworth, Victor Ashworth, Michael Ashworth, Eric Simon and Clay Ashworth.