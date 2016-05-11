Betty Jane Dixon, age 79, passed away March 29, 2018 at her home in Houston, with her friends by her side. Betty was born September 24, 1938 in Houston, MO to Tilford and Ada (Crowley) Dixon.

Betty Jane grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School. She worked at various jobs throughout the years, lastly working for Rawlings manufacturing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Edgar and Charles Dixon. Betty Jane is survived by her faithful friend of several years, Dorene Gilmore and her children, Glenna Smith of Georgia; Randy Burke of Licking, MO and Lloyd Gilmore of Illinois and her brother Ronnie Dixon and his wife Doris of Houston, MO.

She attended Nagle church when she could. Betty Jane enjoyed being outside, gardening or mowing the yard. She also enjoyed quilting and watching TV; she loved John Wayne and watched him every time he was on TV. Betty also liked to watch Matlock and the old westerns.

Betty was Betty. She either liked you or she didn’t, but you knew it either way. She was a wonderful friend to Dorene and her family and she will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to Ozark Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, go to www.evansfh.com

Graveside Services were held Tuesday April 3, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Ozark Cemetery with Dr. Terry Snelling officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Ronnie Dixon, Tom Snelling, Glenna Smith and Joe Dixon.