Betty Jo Blackburn, age 77, was born November 24, 1939 to John and Jewell (Morton) Dzurick. She passed away October 15, 2017 in Springfield, Mo.

Betty married Robert Blackburn May 16, 1959, and they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past May. They lived on the family farm in Ellis Prairie area most of their married life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her in laws, George and Juanita Blackburn; sisters-in law, Willa Mae Milsap and Jean Seaton and her husband Leon Seaton; brothers-in-law, Ed Blackburn, Ronnie Batson and Corky Upshaw.

She is survived by her husband Robert Blackburn; son Bobby Blackburn and wife Suzanne, daughter Debbie Manier and husband Mark, son Jeff Blackburn and wife Diana; 6 grandkids; 7 great grandkids; brothers, Gary Dzurick and wife Cindy and Terry Dzurick and wife Debbie; sisters, Dottie Batson and Sharon Upshaw.

Betty was saved at the age of 17 and rededicated her life to Christ when they joined the Ellis Prairie Baptist Church.

Besides the job of being a farm wife she worked at several jobs during her lifetime; HD Lee Factory and the Brown Shoe Factory. After Brown Shoe closed she went to RTC and also worked for Klotz Farm Equipment in Licking. Her last position was at the Bank of Houston. She enjoyed all the customers and always had a special smile and welcome for each one. She made many friends along the way.

Betty loved being outdoors, fishing, and spending time with family and friends on the family farm and floating on the Piney River.

She loved her children and grandkids and always found time to be with them.

She will be missed by all her family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home.

Service will be Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. in Ellis Prairie Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin White and Pastor Ed “Bronc” Blackburn will officiate with burial in the Ellis Prairie Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jason Metzger, Josh Wilson, Ron Adams, Johnathan Dzurick, Chad Dzurick, Mark Harper and Montana Blackburn; Honorary Pallbearer will be Durwood Harper. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Ellis Prairie Baptist Church or Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.