Betty R. Lee (Mary Elizabeth Roth Lee)

Betty Lee, daughter of the late Arnold and Mary Roth, was born May 4, 1920 in Sikeston, Mo. Surrounded by loved ones, she passed on at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Betty married Charles Albert Lee, Jr. on April 10, 1948. She is survived by their three daughters: Suzanne Oaks (Bob) of Licking, Mo., Janet Brown (Dan, deceased) of Page, Ariz., Alice Gustin (Melvin) of Riverton, Wyo.; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and many cherished relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles on March 25, 2005; her brother, John, who was killed in World War II; and her son-in- law, Dan Brown.

Everyone who knew Betty considered her to be thoughtful, kind and generous. She is deeply loved and will be forever missed by family, friends and neighbors.

Interment was held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in the City of Sikeston Cemetery. The Memorial Service for Betty Lee was held Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, Missouri with Reverend Dave Denoon officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Melvin Gustin, Bob and Bill Oaks, Eldon Crank, Jacob Robinson, John Byrd, Shawn Byrd and Jason Byrd.

All arrangements were under the direction of Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.