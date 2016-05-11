Beulah Grace Douglas, age 85, was born May 31, 1931 in Success, Mo. to Columbus “Lum” and Mary Elizabeth (Phillips) McCoy. She passed away February 18, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. with her family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herbert Douglas; a son, Gary Lee Douglas; and her siblings, Elmer McCoy, Gene McCoy, Ethel Sims, Shirley Kluever and Jr. Dale McCoy.

Beulah is survived by her children, Don Douglas and fiancé Gayle Spellman of Seymour, Mo., Mary Hebblethwaite and husband Bobby of Cabool, Mo., Leta Douglas of Tallahassee, Fla.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; her brother, Don McCoy of Rogersville, Mo.; two sisters, Marie McLain of Goddard, Kan. and Ruby Knight of Clayton, Ala. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beulah married Herbert Douglas August 30, 1950 with Sadie Miles officiating. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years before his death in 2015.

She was a longtime member of the Houston First Christian Church, where she was active in the ladies quilting group, the afternoon missionary group and served as treasurer on the ladies council for many years.

Beulah enjoyed quilting, sewing, crossstitch, canning and cooking, where she excelled in all. The family always enjoyed reaping the benefits with a beautiful quilt or a delicious meal. She was a dedicated wife, wonderful homemaker and a devoted mother who was very proud of her family. She will be greatly missed but we take comfort in knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior, her husband and family whom she loved so dear.

Family suggests donations to Houston First Christian Church, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Houston First Christian Church with Don Crockett officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Eli Flowers, Greg Douglas, Brad Douglas, Josh Hebblethwaite, Roger McCoy and Rolla McCoy.