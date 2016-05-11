Beulah Lavena White, age 95, passed away January 13, 2018 at Houston House Nursing Home. She was born November 22, 1922 at Clara to George and Mae (Flowers) Norris.

She was raised in the Clara community and attended school at Houston, graduating in 1941 from Houston High School. She married Arthur White April 18, 1948 and to this union two children were born, Larry and Nancy.

Beulah was a longtime member of Clara Baptist Church. She worked for Hiett Title for many years. Beulah also helped her husband on the farm.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur White; her daughter, Nancy Brown; and three brothers, Wayne, Dale and Jim Norris.

Beulah is survived by her son, Larry White and wife Judith of Fenton, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jeff White of St. Louis, Mo., Willy Walker and wife Carla of Houston, Mo. and Ambrea Tripp and husband Josh of Licking, Mo.; five great-grandchildren, Autumn, Aliyah, Karson, Jessalyn and Brinkley; and her sister, Ima Jean Randall and husband Bill of Houston, Mo.

Beulah loved going to yard sales, reading, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, her flowers and her daily trips to Wal-Mart looking for a good deal or someone to visit with. She was an avid quilter, sharing her creations with family and friends. Beulah also enjoyed cooking and was known for making and sharing banana nut bread with her friends.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Wolford Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Visitation is Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Burial is in Wolford Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Larry White, Willie Walker, Josh Tripp, Gary Randall and Kent Randall.