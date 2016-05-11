Billey D. Calvin, age 77, of Bucyrus, Mo., passed away November 9, 2017 at his home with family at his side. He was born November 4, 1940 in Talihina, Ok. to Roy Elvis and Lola Bell (Rose) Calvin.

He graduated from Wilburton Oklahoma High School in 1961. Billey served in the United States Air Force, entering October 2, 1961 and was honorably discharged July 1, 1966 as an Airman 1st Class.

Billey was employed as a service technician lineman with Centel Telephone Company of Mountain Grove, Mo. and Houston, Mo., (later known as Contel). He enjoyed his work and helping people. He installed many of the telephones in the Mountain Grove and Houston area in the seventies and eighties. Billey retired from the Telephone Company (GTE) in 1992.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Hudspeth and five brothers, Cowesley, Charley, Robert, Doug and Glen Calvin. Billey is survived by his wife Robin, of the home; a son, Nathan Ernest Calvin of Springfield, Mo.; a daughter, Tanya Lynn (Calvin) Smith and husband Dave of Monument, Col.; two step-daughters, Sheila Dougall of Bucyrus, Mo. and Heather (Dougall) Calvin and husband Arthur of Petal, Miss.; two grandchildren, Patrick and Nicholas Smith of Monument, Col., two step-grandchildren, Destiny and Heather Lynn Calvin of Petal, Miss.; two brothers, James and Johney Calvin; a sister, Martha Tubbs all from Ok. and several nieces and nephews.

Billey was always busy with something, caring for his chickens, pets, chopping wood and building fences. He also enjoyed reading Louis L ‘amour westerns, watching western movies on TV, maintaining his home and property and spending time with his family. Billey was always quick with a joke and a laugh, his humor and fun loving nature will be missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with a celebration of his life starting at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Dave Smith and Philip Nava officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.